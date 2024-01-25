ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Construction of the Second Reconnaissance Ship Started in Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35277 views

Poland has begun construction of a second electronic intelligence ship for its navy. The ships, part of the Dolphin program, are advanced units designed to improve the country's and NATO's intelligence gathering capabilities, and are expected to be delivered to the Polish Navy by 2027.

Poland has begun construction of a second electronic intelligence ship for the national fleet. The ship was laid down at the shipyard of the Remontowa Shipbuilding company. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's press service.

Details

The ship, which will be named Henryk Zygalski, has already completed the preliminary hull assembly stage and has begun assembling individual elements.

During the ceremony, a commemorative coin was welded into the ship's keel. A protocol was also signed confirming the laying of the keel.

These will be reliable and advanced units designed to facilitate the collection of communications and electronic data. We believe that these ships will increase the intelligence gathering capabilities of our Navy and Army and enhance not only our security, but also the security of NATO and the European Union

- said Dariusz Jaguszewski, CEO of Remontowa Shipbuilding SA.

It is noted that this is the second electronic intelligence ship being built under the Dolphin program.

NATO launches its largest military exercise since the Cold War22.01.24, 12:42 • 23394 views

The keel of the first one, which will be named "Jerzy Rozycki", was laid on July 27, 2023.

Addendum

Remontowa Shipbuilding is implementing a contract for the design, construction, supply, and logistics of two ships signed in November 2022 between the Polish Armaments Agency and Saab.

Saab will act as the main contractor, designing and integrating the special equipment. The total value of the order is approximately EUR 620 million.

The delivery of two new reconnaissance ships to the Polish Navy is expected to be completed by 2027.

Recall

The chairman of NATO's military committee, Rob Bauer, urged civilians in Western countries to prepare for a potential conflict with Russia, saying it could lead to significant changes in lifestyles.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies

