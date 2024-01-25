Construction of the Second Reconnaissance Ship Started in Poland

Poland has begun construction of a second electronic intelligence ship for the national fleet. The ship was laid down at the shipyard of the Remontowa Shipbuilding company. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's press service.

The ship, which will be named Henryk Zygalski, has already completed the preliminary hull assembly stage and has begun assembling individual elements.

During the ceremony, a commemorative coin was welded into the ship's keel. A protocol was also signed confirming the laying of the keel.

These will be reliable and advanced units designed to facilitate the collection of communications and electronic data. We believe that these ships will increase the intelligence gathering capabilities of our Navy and Army and enhance not only our security, but also the security of NATO and the European Union - said Dariusz Jaguszewski, CEO of Remontowa Shipbuilding SA.

It is noted that this is the second electronic intelligence ship being built under the Dolphin program.

The keel of the first one, which will be named "Jerzy Rozycki", was laid on July 27, 2023.

Remontowa Shipbuilding is implementing a contract for the design, construction, supply, and logistics of two ships signed in November 2022 between the Polish Armaments Agency and Saab.

Saab will act as the main contractor, designing and integrating the special equipment. The total value of the order is approximately EUR 620 million.

The delivery of two new reconnaissance ships to the Polish Navy is expected to be completed by 2027.

