What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

NATO launches its largest military exercise since the Cold War

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23395 views

NATO is launching its largest military exercise, Steadfast Defender 2024, involving about 90,000 people. The exercises, which are taking place on European territory, are intended to demonstrate NATO's operational capability and readiness.

On Monday, January 22, NATO will launch Steadfast Defender 2024, the largest military exercise in decades. About 90 thousand people will be involved in the exercises, which will last until the end of May. This was reported by DW, according to UNN

Details 

The exercise will be attended by all NATO countries and a candidate country for membership in the Alliance - Sweden. 

The maneuvers will cover European territory from Norway to Romania. Reportedly, the scenario of the Steadfast Defender exercise is a Russian attack on the territory of allies, which triggers Article Five of the NATO collective defense treaty.

More than 50 ships, as well as more than 80 fighters, helicopters and drones and at least 1,100 combat vehicles will take part in Steadfast Defender 2024. 

According to Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli, the exercise will show that NATO can conduct and sustain complex operations on land, sea, air, cyberspace and space "for months, over thousands of kilometers, from the Far North to Central and Eastern Europe, and in all conditions.

According to Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, this scale of the exercise is a demonstration of the Alliance's new readiness.

 "It's a record number of troops that we can deploy and exercise on this scale, across the Alliance, across the ocean, from the United States to Europe," he said. 

Add 

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has warned that Russia is conducting an information operation to present NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 defense exercise as a provocation. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

