Constant abuse and inefficient management of Ukrainian land: why experts criticize the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions
March 1, 01:18 PM

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2
March 1, 02:42 PM

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Constant abuse and inefficient management of Ukrainian land: why experts criticize the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Constant abuse and inefficient management of Ukrainian land: why experts criticize the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 160223 views

Experts criticize the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine for constant abuse, inefficient management of land resources inherited from the Soviet system, and lack of scientific activity.

In such structures as the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, which inherited significant assets from the Soviet system, there will always be people who will abuse their official position. This opinion was voiced by political observer Hennadiy Dubov in a commentary to UNN.

Details

According to him, during the years of independence, the public sector of the economy has largely shown its inefficiency, including in land management.

We have these kinds of problems in the entire public sector to a greater or lesser extent, but the National Academy of Sciences is more prominent in this sense, because historically they have inherited a lot of different assets from the Soviet system,

- Dubov noted.

He added that this model needs to be changed, otherwise abuses such as those that occur at the NAAS will never stop.

Nothing else can be done but to switch from the format of managing state property to private property or management of non-state structures. Because there will always be people in large structures who will abuse them. Since the 90s, this problem has been a constant,

- the expert summarized.

Optional

According to political scientist Viktor Bobyrenko, there are serious doubts that the National Academy of Sciences conducts any scientific activity, so the land it uses should be put up for auction .

If you give it (the land - ed.) to another manager, then corruption will start there as well. You can leave something to science, although I'm not sure that there are any scientific developments there now and that this academy is developing any new varieties of anything. Academics there are not developing new varieties of wheat and sunflower, they are selling land. That's why it's easy to just give away these lands at auction,

- the expert said in a comment  to UNN.

The same opinion is shared by Ruslan Bortnik.

It seems to me that it is time for the state to withdraw the land that is not needed by the National Academy of Sciences, which it does not use for its research purposes but leases out, to withdraw it into state ownership and sell it at an open auction or transfer it to the same soldiers of the Armed Forces, divide it up, or use it for state-owned commercial production of crops needed by the state. Obviously, these assets under the leadership of the National Academy of Sciences are not used effectively and often corruptly, and they do not serve the interests of the Ukrainian people and the state,

- the political scientist believes.

Recall

In August 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine transferred 25 state-owned enterprises that were previously subordinated to the National Academy of Sciences to the State Property Fund. The main value of these enterprises is their land bank. The SPFU plans to put these lands up for public auctions on Prozzoro. Sale. The first auctions are to be held in 2024.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyPolitics

