Conflict with a volunteer in Kiev: the court sent the second attacker under night house arrest

One of the men, who is suspected of attacking a volunteer in Kiev, was given a preventive measure in the form of night house arrest. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kiev City Prosecutor's office.

Details

The suspect asked the court not to apply round-the-clock arrest to him, since, according to him, he lives alone and must leave the house for the store.

At the request of the investigator, agreed by the prosecutor of the Obolon district prosecutor's office, the 70-year-old suspect of hooliganism was given a preventive measure in the form of night house arrest for a period of 60 days. The husband must stay at home from 22 pm to 6 am - summed up in the prosecutor's office.

In court, the defendant insisted that he did not use force against the girl, but tried to separate her and his friend, and did not beat women at all.

Context

The incident occurred in early June. In an underground passage in the Obolonsky District of the capital, two men began to molest the girl. Strangers behaved aggressively and used obscene language in the direction of the victim. The girl recorded the daring actions of violators on her phone.

Recall

Another participant in the conflict with the volunteer, a 73-year-old, was also informed of suspicion. His actions are qualified as hooliganismcommitted by a group of persons. He was also given a preventive measure in the form of Round-the-clock house arrest.