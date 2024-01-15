Concrete shelter installed in the center of Belgorod

In the center of the Russian city of Belgorod, the authorities have installed a reinforced concrete modular structure to protect the population from shelling. Photos of the shelter were published by Russian media, UNN reports .

Also, according to RIA Novosti, earlier in Belgorod, they began to reinforce bus stops with sandbags and concrete blocks.

