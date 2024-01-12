Russia does not have enough forces in Belgorod region for offensive actions towards Kharkiv - Sinegubov

The Russian Federation is imitating its activity in the Belgorod region, but the enemy does not have enough forces to attack Kharkiv. This was stated during a briefing by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

"As for the Belgorod direction, there are no forces sufficient to conduct assault and offensive actions towards Kharkiv. Yes, there are indeed some forces there, but they are demonstrative in nature to show their presence," said Syniehubov.

He emphasized that the occupiers do not have the forces and means to assault from this direction, and that they are constantly monitoring the enemy to respond to any challenges.

Recall

According to Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, the enemy has no success in the Kupyansk direction. Defense forces are in active defense, so Kharkiv residents should not worry about a possible Russian offensive on the city.