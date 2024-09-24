Components made in Germany are used - KFI showed the Bundestag deputies the weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine

The weapons used by Russia to attack Ukraine almost every day use components made by German companies. Members of the German parliament and representatives of the German parliament who visited Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were able to see this for themselves. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, explained why it is important to constantly remind Ukraine's international partners of the need to strengthen the sanctions regime against Russia in a commentary to UNN.

During the visit, representatives of the Bundestag familiarized themselves with the activities of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. They also examined the wreckage of missiles, UAVs and other weapons used by Russia against the civilian population of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, emphasized the use of components from well-known international manufacturers, in particular, manufacturers from Germany, in the aggressor's weapons and the importance of disseminating this information.

Stopping and making it as difficult as possible to supply Russia with critical components used in the aggressor's weapons is not only a matter of responsibility of these manufacturers, but also of protecting the lives of civilians. Since the beginning of this work, our experts have managed to identify thousands of foreign components in weapons used by the aggressor and to identify about 100 companies that produce the relevant parts. At the same time, we see more and more often that the markings on critical components are removed in various ways, which makes it difficult to identify them. This only confirms the importance of expert work and the need for international cooperation to stop the supply of such equipment and technologies - said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Director Ruvin Ruvin said that the components of Russian drones and missiles are different each time