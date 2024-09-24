Components made in Germany are used - KFI showed the Bundestag deputies the weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 67432 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103546 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167088 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137893 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143155 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139062 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182236 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112075 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172772 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100230 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109881 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111979 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 48156 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54976 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167088 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182236 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172773 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189074 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141851 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141911 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146618 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138029 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154909 views
Components made in Germany are used - KFI showed the Bundestag deputies the weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine

Components made in Germany are used - KFI showed the Bundestag deputies the weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106618 views

Members of the Bundestag visited KFI in Kyiv, where they saw evidence of the use of German parts in Russian weapons. The director of the institute emphasized the importance of strengthening sanctions to stop the supply of critical components.

The weapons used by Russia to attack Ukraine almost every day use components made by German companies. Members of the German parliament and representatives of the German parliament who visited Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were able to see this for themselves. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, explained why it is important to constantly remind Ukraine's international partners of the need to strengthen the sanctions regime against Russia in a commentary to UNN.

Details

During the visit, representatives of the Bundestag familiarized themselves with the activities of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. They also examined the wreckage of missiles, UAVs and other weapons used by Russia against the civilian population of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, emphasized the use of components from well-known international manufacturers, in particular, manufacturers from Germany, in the aggressor's weapons and the importance of disseminating this information.

Stopping and making it as difficult as possible to supply Russia with critical components used in the aggressor's weapons is not only a matter of responsibility of these manufacturers, but also of protecting the lives of civilians. Since the beginning of this work, our experts have managed to identify thousands of foreign components in weapons used by the aggressor and to identify about 100 companies that produce the relevant parts. At the same time, we see more and more often that the markings on critical components are removed in various ways, which makes it difficult to identify them. This only confirms the importance of expert work and the need for international cooperation to stop the supply of such equipment and technologies

- said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Director Ruvin Ruvin said that the components of Russian drones and missiles are different each time13.09.24, 17:36 • 18869 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarPolitics
bundestagBundestag
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

