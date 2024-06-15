Communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open, countries will be able to join it - Yermak

The communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open for countries that did not attend the Summit to join it. They will be able to do so by openly and officially declaring their position. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, during a telethon, UNN reports .

We have a clear position on the communiqué: it exists, it has been distributed among the participants... We expect most countries to join it. It will be open. The communiqué will be open for countries that did not attend this Summit to join it ," Yermak said.

Yermak reminded that 143 countries have condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

When asked whether this meant that there were no problems with agreeing on the final text of the communiqué with all the participants of the Summit, Mr. Yermak replied: "We will soon see the list of countries that have joined this communiqué. In such processes, there are always some last-minute approvals, someone asks something, someone needs to clarify something. There are no global issues, because we have an absolutely clear position.

Yermak also said that countries will be able to join the communiqué openly, officially stating their position.

When asked if he would need to sign anything for this, Yermak replied: "No".

Addendum

Yermak stated that there will be no compromise with Ukraine's independence and no concessions to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country during the upcoming peace talks.