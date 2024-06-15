$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10498 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 115476 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121341 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 136211 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 198301 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238802 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147211 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370010 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182449 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149786 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open, countries will be able to join it - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22561 views

The Peace Summit communiqué will be open to countries that did not attend the Summit to join it by officially stating their position without having to sign anything.

Communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open, countries will be able to join it - Yermak

The communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open for countries that did not attend the Summit to join it. They will be able to do so by openly and officially declaring their position. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, during a telethon, UNN reports .

We have a clear position on the communiqué: it exists, it has been distributed among the participants... We expect most countries to join it. It will be open. The communiqué will be open for countries that did not attend this Summit to join it

 ," Yermak said.

Yermak reminded that 143 countries have condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

When asked whether this meant that there were no problems with agreeing on the final text of the communiqué with all the participants of the Summit, Mr. Yermak replied: "We will soon see the list of countries that have joined this communiqué. In such processes, there are always some last-minute approvals, someone asks something, someone needs to clarify something. There are no global issues, because we have an absolutely clear position.

Yermak also said that countries will be able to join the communiqué openly, officially stating their position.

When asked if he would need to sign anything for this, Yermak replied: "No".

Addendum

Yermak stated that there will be no compromise with Ukraine's independence and no concessions to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country during the upcoming peace talks.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
