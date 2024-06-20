Collection of signatures for Kostin's resignation from The Post Of Prosecutor General has begun

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10480 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

06:27 AM • 115364 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121265 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 136134 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 198259 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 238780 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147194 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370004 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182445 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149784 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
06:27 AM • 115364 views

06:14 AM • 102837 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121265 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116204 views

10:29 AM • 6680 views

10:08 AM • 9634 views

09:23 AM • 14160 views

09:06 AM • 15602 views

07:29 AM • 20019 views
Collection of signatures for Kostin's resignation from The Post Of Prosecutor General has begun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72344 views

The Verkhovna Rada has started collecting signatures for the resignation of Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Collection of signatures for Kostin's resignation from The Post Of Prosecutor General has begun

The Verkhovna Rada is actively working to collect signatures for the resignation of Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine. This was reported to UNN by a source from the European solidarity faction.

Active negotiations are currently underway with MPs from other factions to start collecting signatures in support of this initiative.

"We have support in our faction. There are positive signals from colleagues from other factions," the source said.

The initiators expect a quick resolution of the issue. We will add that yesterday in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada, the idea of collecting signatures for the resignation of the prosecutor general was voiced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, he said that the prosecutor general, not coming to the official challenge of parliamentarians, wiped his feet not only on those MPs who voted for his challenge to the Verkhovna Rada, but also on voters.

Recall

Andrey Kostin was supposed to come to the Verkhovna Rada at the invitation of people's deputies. The head of the prosecutor general's office was summoned to the Verkhovna Rada because of the investigation of "schemes" regarding the property of relatives of his deputy Dmitry Verbitsky. However, Kostin did not come to the parliament, but sent a letter explaining his absence.

The prosecutor general in the letter said that according to the facts published by journalists, he ordered an internal investigation. In addition, Kostin added that Verbitsky is being checked by the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption, and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has opened a criminal case on possible illegal enrichment of the Deputy Prosecutor General (article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The prosecutor general noted that in this regard, he considers it appropriate to postpone the discussion of the issue.

Elena Arhipova

Elena Arhipova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
