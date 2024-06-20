Collection of signatures for Kostin's resignation from The Post Of Prosecutor General has begun

The Verkhovna Rada is actively working to collect signatures for the resignation of Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine. This was reported to UNN by a source from the European solidarity faction.

Active negotiations are currently underway with MPs from other factions to start collecting signatures in support of this initiative.

"We have support in our faction. There are positive signals from colleagues from other factions," the source said.

The initiators expect a quick resolution of the issue. We will add that yesterday in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada, the idea of collecting signatures for the resignation of the prosecutor general was voiced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, he said that the prosecutor general, not coming to the official challenge of parliamentarians, wiped his feet not only on those MPs who voted for his challenge to the Verkhovna Rada, but also on voters.

Recall

Andrey Kostin was supposed to come to the Verkhovna Rada at the invitation of people's deputies. The head of the prosecutor general's office was summoned to the Verkhovna Rada because of the investigation of "schemes" regarding the property of relatives of his deputy Dmitry Verbitsky. However, Kostin did not come to the parliament, but sent a letter explaining his absence.

The prosecutor general in the letter said that according to the facts published by journalists, he ordered an internal investigation. In addition, Kostin added that Verbitsky is being checked by the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption, and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has opened a criminal case on possible illegal enrichment of the Deputy Prosecutor General (article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The prosecutor general noted that in this regard, he considers it appropriate to postpone the discussion of the issue.