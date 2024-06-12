Collaborator who repaired Russian military equipment during the occupation of Luhansk region detained in Dnipro

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 11869 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137532 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167821 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146756 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213819 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112802 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200594 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101015 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44345 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53506 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100996 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76814 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226984 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213819 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200594 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226855 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214397 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76814 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100996 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156092 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154963 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158835 views
Collaborator who repaired Russian military equipment during the occupation of Luhansk region detained in Dnipro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26369 views

A resident of Luhansk region was detained in Dnipro, who collaborated with Russians during the occupation of the region in 2022 and repaired military equipment of the occupation forces.

Law enforcement officers exposed another collaborator who worked for Russia during the seizure of Svatove district of Luhansk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The attacker was a former employee of a local farm. During the occupation of the settlement, he offered the Russian military his assistance in the war against Ukraine.

Investigators found out that man got a job at a local repair base of the occupiers. There, he repaired Russian military equipment, including Smerch multiple rocket launchers, which were shot down by Ukrainian defenders during the fighting.

Preparing a missile strike on motor Sichi: FSB agents detained11.06.24, 10:28 • 25461 view

The offender also repaired damaged armored personnel carriers and trucks carrying ammunition from the aggressor country.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 7 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). The offender is in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison

- the SBU summarized. 

Addendum

Law enforcement officers also found out that defendant helped the occupiers build fortifications in the form of dugouts on the territory of the community.

In exchange for his cooperation with the enemy, the collaborator hoped to become a member of the leadership of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. However, he failed to get the "position". In the fall of 2022, Ukrainian defenders liberated the village, and the collaborator fled to Dnipro, where he was hiding under the guise of an IDP.

SBU officers established his whereabouts and detained him in a rented apartment.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another Russian agent who adjusted rocket and bomb attacks on Kharkiv. She was a 55-year-old local resident who worked as a security guard. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising