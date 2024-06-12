Collaborator who repaired Russian military equipment during the occupation of Luhansk region detained in Dnipro

Law enforcement officers exposed another collaborator who worked for Russia during the seizure of Svatove district of Luhansk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The attacker was a former employee of a local farm. During the occupation of the settlement, he offered the Russian military his assistance in the war against Ukraine.

Investigators found out that man got a job at a local repair base of the occupiers. There, he repaired Russian military equipment, including Smerch multiple rocket launchers, which were shot down by Ukrainian defenders during the fighting.

Preparing a missile strike on motor Sichi: FSB agents detained

The offender also repaired damaged armored personnel carriers and trucks carrying ammunition from the aggressor country.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 7 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). The offender is in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison - the SBU summarized.

Addendum

Law enforcement officers also found out that defendant helped the occupiers build fortifications in the form of dugouts on the territory of the community.

In exchange for his cooperation with the enemy, the collaborator hoped to become a member of the leadership of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. However, he failed to get the "position". In the fall of 2022, Ukrainian defenders liberated the village, and the collaborator fled to Dnipro, where he was hiding under the guise of an IDP.

SBU officers established his whereabouts and detained him in a rented apartment.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another Russian agent who adjusted rocket and bomb attacks on Kharkiv. She was a 55-year-old local resident who worked as a security guard.