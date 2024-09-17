CNN: U.S. cuts military aid to Ukraine due to fear of dwindling Pentagon stockpiles

The volume of US military aid packages for Ukraine has decreased in recent months as Washington is concerned about the reduction of Pentagon stockpiles. This was reported by CNN and UNN, citing its own sources.

Details

The interlocutors of the publication noted that American arms manufacturers are trying to catch up with the huge demand created by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, Washington fears that US military readiness may suffer

Officials explained that the presidential administration still has $6 billion to arm Ukraine, but the Pentagon lacks materiel.

It's about the stocks we have on our shelves, what they (Ukrainians - ed.) are asking for, and whether we can meet these requests with what we have now without affecting our combat readiness - said one of the interlocutors.

According to Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder , the department is asking Congress for more time to spend the $6 billion before the spending deadline at the end of September.

Replenishment (of stocks - ed.) is also a problem - said the anonymous official.

Currently , the United States is ramping up production of key items such as 155mm ammunition and Patriot missile systems, both for supply to Ukraine and to replenish U.S. stockpiles.

But this is a multi-year process that will not be able to quickly meet the growing demand.

Also, one of the interlocutors noted that the US is trying not to send too much to Ukraine at once.

There are limitations to how quickly we can get equipment out without affecting combat capability, which is one of the reasons why the packages are distributed differently. There are also limitations on how quickly Ukraine can accept equipment and distribute it effectively - The official said.

Addendum

The publication noted that the United States continues to produce 155-mm shells, Patriot systems, and other weapons for both Ukraine and itself, but this is a multi-year process.

According to the statistics cited by journalists, before the start of the full-scale war, the United States produced 15,000 155-mm artillery shells every month.

After the opening of new plants, this number increased to 40,000 per month, but the Pentagon needs more than a year to reach the goal of 100,000 shells per month.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky told CNN that months-long delays in the delivery of American military aid have led to critical shortages of ammunition and affected the morale of the Ukrainian military.