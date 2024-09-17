ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104955 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110276 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178369 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143598 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146667 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187827 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112194 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177748 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104808 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 82731 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 42376 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 90214 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 60187 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 51553 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178369 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187827 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177748 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204988 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193745 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145013 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144684 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149160 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140392 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157078 views
CNN: U.S. cuts military aid to Ukraine due to fear of dwindling Pentagon stockpiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43144 views

The United States reduces military aid packages to Ukraine due to concerns about the Pentagon's dwindling stockpile. Weapons production is not keeping pace with demand, and replenishment of stocks is a lengthy process.

The volume of US military aid packages for Ukraine has decreased in recent months as Washington is concerned about the reduction of Pentagon stockpiles. This was reported by CNN and UNN, citing its own sources.

Details

The interlocutors of the publication noted that American arms manufacturers are trying to catch up with the huge demand created by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, Washington fears that US military readiness may suffer

Officials explained that the presidential administration still has $6 billion to arm Ukraine, but the Pentagon lacks materiel.

It's about the stocks we have on our shelves, what they (Ukrainians - ed.) are asking for, and whether we can meet these requests with what we have now without affecting our combat readiness

- said one of the interlocutors.

According to Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder , the department is asking Congress for more time to spend the $6 billion before the spending deadline at the end of September.

Replenishment (of stocks - ed.) is also a problem

Replenishment (of stocks - ed.) is also a problem

- said the anonymous official.

Currently , the United States is ramping up production of key items such as 155mm ammunition and Patriot missile systems, both for supply to Ukraine and to replenish U.S. stockpiles.

But this is a multi-year process that will not be able to quickly meet the growing demand.

Also, one of the interlocutors noted that the US is trying not to send too much to Ukraine at once.

There are limitations to how quickly we can get equipment out without affecting combat capability, which is one of the reasons why the packages are distributed differently. There are also limitations on how quickly Ukraine can accept equipment and distribute it effectively

- The official said. 

Addendum

The publication noted that the United States continues to produce 155-mm shells, Patriot systems, and other weapons for both Ukraine and itself, but this is a multi-year process.

According to the statistics cited by journalists, before the start of the full-scale war, the United States produced 15,000 155-mm artillery shells every month. 

After the opening of new plants, this number increased to 40,000 per month, but the Pentagon needs more than a year to reach the goal of 100,000 shells per month.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky told CNN that months-long delays in the delivery of American military aid have led to critical shortages of ammunition and affected the morale of the Ukrainian military.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

