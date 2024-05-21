ukenru
"Club of Dodgers" named after Getmantsev. They want to include another corruption norm in the draft law on "white business"

"Club of Dodgers" named after Getmantsev. They want to include another corruption norm in the draft law on "white business"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29232 views

MP Daniil Hetmantsev plans to include in his bill on the "White Business Club" a provision that allows tax authorities to decide which entrepreneurs can book their employees, which raises concerns about corruption risks and discrimination against enterprises that are not part of the "club".

Chairman of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Hetmantsev plans to include in his bill on the "White Business Club" a norm that will allow tax authorities to decide which entrepreneurs are allowed to book their employees, writes UNN.

"I will also say something that was not mentioned before. We are considering the possibility of including the right to book employees for members of the White Business Club for the second reading," Hetmantsev said in an interview with the publication . OBOZ.UA.

According to him, this will be a model of economical booking. The MP predicts that his law will start working in June.

Experts have repeatedly noted that Getmantsev's initiative has great corruption risks. For example, Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk is confident that such a "club" will create a reservation for the elite.

"I think we need to level the field for all businesses.we need to change the approach in general, and not create a reservation for the elite," Vashchuk said.

Economists interviewed by UNN have previously pointed out that  The Bill is discriminatory and violates the presumption of innocence, dividing business in Ukraine into "white" and violators without a court decision. Its true goal is not to reduce pressure on business, but to "Nightmare" those who will not be included in the favorites list. in addition, the division of tax authorities with the right to independently decide who can become elected has a risk that in this way levies will be conducted from entrepreneurs.

One can only imagine what will happen when the tax authorities also have the right to decide who should be granted the right to book their employees and who should not. Especially after the new mobilization rules came into force.

Therefore, the question arises whether the Hetmans will create a "club of evaders" in the country in this way, and at the same time the tax authorities will add to the list of millionaires.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported  in the first reading a bill that proposes to create a "white business club" with simplified relations with tax authorities for taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation. According to Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the tax committee of the Rada, the "White Business Club" will divide entrepreneurs into its own and others ' – some will have preferences, while the law will apply for others. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
roman-vashchukRoman Vashchuk
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising