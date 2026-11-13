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Claude experienced an outage following Microsoft’s problems — what about Ukrainian users

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

Anthropic reported problems signing in to Claude.ai and Claude Code. In Ukraine, a peak in complaints was recorded on November 13 at 11:50.

Claude experienced an outage following Microsoft’s problems — what about Ukrainian users

Following a large-scale outage that affected several Microsoft services and has still not been resolved, the AI assistant Claude from Anthropic has also encountered problems. UNN reports this, citing a notice on the company's Claude Status webpage.

"We are investigating an issue with user authentication in Claude.ai and Claude Code. We will provide an update as soon as possible," Anthropic wrote on the official Claude Status page at 09:58 UTC (11:58 Kyiv time).

It later updated the status at 11:05 UTC (13:05 Kyiv time): "A fix affecting Claude services has been deployed, and we are monitoring the recovery of operations."

Mashable notes that it did not notice any problems logging in to Claude, but saw posts on X saying that some users were experiencing login problems.

It is unclear whether Anthropic's problems are related to Microsoft's problems.

Major outage has occurred in Microsoft services: the situation in Ukraine13.11.26, 08:53 • 5610 views

Situation in Ukraine

Ukrainian users, according to data from the monitoring service Downdetector, also reported problems with Claude's operation. Complaints peaked at 11:50 on November 13. After that, their number began to decline.

Most reports of problems concerned login (30%), Claude Code (29%), and the app (25%).

Julia Shramko

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