Clashes near the Parliament of Tbilisi: The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia called on the protesters to vacate the territory, threatening the police

The Georgian Interior Ministry, threatening the police, called on protesters to vacate the territory adjacent to the parliament. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, UNN reports.

In Tbilisi, clashes between security forces and protesters near the parliament building are ongoing right now.

For its part, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia issued a statement reporting violations of public order and calling for the liberation of the territory adjacent to the parliament.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on activists to clear the entrances to the Legislature so that MPs can enter the building. Otherwise, the police will act within the powers provided by law and ensure the passage to the parliament by police forces - Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

Currently, the police have started beating the detained protestors.

The protests erupted after the adoption of the law on foreign agents, which caused considerable public outrage.