Cigarettes to Poland by drones: border guards eliminate another smuggling channel

In Volyn region, border guards found a catapult for launching a drone and two UAVs used to deliver cigarettes abroad. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

Operatives of the Volyn detachment together with the servicemen of the Rivne department exposed smugglers who were going to smuggle cigarettes across the Ukrainian-Polish border using drones.

The take-off and landing sites of the drones were found in the Kovel region, where border guards found a catapult to launch the drone and three packages of cigarettes prepared for transportation. Nearby were 4 batteries to power the UAV. And on the outskirts of the settlements of Rymachi and Lyuboml, two unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Airplane" type were found.

Border guards handed over the drones, batteries and a catapult, as well as 720 packs of tobacco products to detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security in Volyn region.

All the circumstances are being established and the persons involved in the offense are being searched.

Recall

This year, border guards in Volyn found and seized 5 drones and various components for them and prevented the illegal transportation of more than 22 kilograms of drugs and almost a thousand packs of tobacco products across the border using UAVs.

