Chrome now reads web pages aloud from Android devices: how it works

Android has a new feature for reading web pages aloud in Chrome. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Google is introducing a new feature that allows the browser to read web pages out loud. The option called "Listen to this page" will help you read a web page aloud from the Android Chrome browser. It is indicated that the feature has playback controls similar to those found in music or podcast players. That is, it is possible to pause, change the reading speed, scroll forward or backward for 10 seconds at a time.

The feature allows you to choose both voice and language. The feature supports multiple languages, including English, French, German, Arabic, Hindi, and Spanish, according to Google's help page for the feature.

You can also ask Google Assistant to read web pages aloud and even translate them into other languages. However, to select this option, you need to exit Chrome to the Google app.

