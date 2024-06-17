Chrome now reads web pages aloud from Android devices: how it works

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10439 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 115010 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121023 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135924 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 198141 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238720 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147156 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369992 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182430 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149779 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 115011 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 102606 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121024 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 115999 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135925 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6630 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9580 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14131 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15574 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19879 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Chrome now reads web pages aloud from Android devices: how it works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12923 views

Google has introduced a new feature in Chrome for Android that allows the browser to read web pages aloud with playback controls and language options.

Chrome now reads web pages aloud from Android devices: how it works

Android has a new feature for reading web pages aloud in Chrome. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Google is introducing a new feature that allows the browser to read web pages out loud. The option called "Listen to this page" will help you read a web page aloud from the Android Chrome browser. It is indicated that the feature has playback controls similar to those found in music or podcast players. That is, it is possible to pause, change the reading speed, scroll forward or backward for 10 seconds at a time.

The feature allows you to choose both voice and language. The feature supports multiple languages, including English, French, German, Arabic, Hindi, and Spanish, according to Google's help page for the feature.

You can also ask Google Assistant to read web pages aloud and even translate them into other languages. However, to select this option, you need to exit Chrome to the Google app.

Google has selected the first Ukrainian startups for funding13.06.24, 13:34 • 13179 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Google
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41