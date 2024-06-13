Google has selected the first Ukrainian startups for funding

Google has selected the first Ukrainian startups to receive $100,000 in funding under its innovation support program for development and scaling. In addition to money, companies will receive mentoring support and a chance to raise an additional $350 thousand in Google Cloud loans. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN writes.

Details

The Google Support Fund helps to develop Ukraine's startup ecosystem during the war, enabling technology companies to scale and prepare for the country's post-war recovery. The program's total grant fund is $10 million.

In addition to financial support, Google also offers mentorship and the possibility of attracting an additional $350 thousand in loans for Google Cloud. Special attention is paid to startups that use artificial intelligence.

Among the startups that received $100,000 each are projects ranging from the development of drones for mine detection to CRM systems that optimize workflows.

Recall

Google expands its support for Ukrainian companies and opens an additional $10 million support fund for startups in Ukraine.

