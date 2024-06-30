China fears that without Russia, its relations with the United States will be even more difficult - Zelenskyy

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 20155 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 25463 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 52731 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 150201 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 198217 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 123301 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 355934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178715 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148045 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197127 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.1m/s
48%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 14764 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 26452 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 32901 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 32708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 15456 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 20265 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 16253 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 25582 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 33435 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 52827 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 3814 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 28821 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 31031 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 44425 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 52492 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

China fears that without Russia, its relations with the United States will be even more difficult - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26377 views

Zelensky said that China fears that without Russia, its relations with the United States will be even more difficult, as Russia acts as a deterrent to China in its relations with the United States.

China fears that without Russia, its relations with the United States will be even more difficult - Zelenskyy

China has a strict dialog with the United States. China is afraid that without Russia, its relations with the United States will be even more complicated. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, an UNN correspondent reports .

China has a strict dialog with the United States. China is trying to find a warm format with Europe. China definitely needs it, because it is a large market, 600 million people, these are the largest economies in the world... The only thing is that they (Russia - ed.) have nuclear weapons and the US is afraid that Russia can use these weapons, so I think that Biden, Congress and his administration need to be even more powerful, more courageous, because they are 10 times more powerful than Putin. This is without Europe, but with Europe 10 times. He is small compared to the world economy

- Zelensky said.

According to him, China is afraid that without Russia, China's relations with the United States will be even more complicated.

"They think of Putin as a deterrent. I am trying to constantly take China's attention away from Russia and engage them in our process. They have to join us. The second story is that it is not logical to fight on many fronts. We have only one enemy - Russia. Whatever the difficulties, Europe and the United States should try to disconnect from Russia," Zelenskyy said.

He also commented on the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

"I think that Putin's meeting with North Korea is just a fork in Xi Jinping's eye. The second story is that Putin is still afraid of China, but I think he was in a dead end because he needed two things - first of all, he needed to do something politically, because he saw more than 100 countries at the Peace Summit. The summit made Putin look for allies, and here they are. We see the terrorist country of North Korea. What made him do it is definitely political isolation, and secondly, he lacks artillery. There are several million artillery shells in North Korea. Putin just needs this artillery, that is, he is risking relations with China because of the lack of shells. And this was a good signal to our soldiers that things are not so good on the battlefield in Russia," Zelensky said.

Zelensky believes that North Korea has five million  artillery shells in its stockpiles.

Kuleba believes that if the Russian Federation slipped into dependence on the DPRK, then Ukraine is in better shape: he explained why 19.06.24, 19:33 • 24834 views

"If you take the stocks that North Korea has of artillery shells, the stocks, I don't know how much they produce, but certainly production is always slower than all the stocks, so if you take all the stocks, I think they have about five million artillery shells in warehouses, which is less than Russia used during the year. This shows that they cannot give them everything, because they need stocks, but it also shows an understanding for all partners that let's not talk about a long war, because they don't have the strength. We have no desire in Ukraine, but he does. He has no strength and this is a fact," Zelensky said.

Reuters: Russia, DPRK sign strategic partnership agreement that includes military support19.06.24, 14:16 • 14203 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99