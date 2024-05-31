ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Children falling from a height after a cable break in a rope park in Uzhgorod: criminal proceeding were opened

Children falling from a height after a cable break in a rope park in Uzhgorod: criminal proceeding were opened

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21870 views

On May 30, 16 children were injured in Uzhgorod, 3 of them were seriously injured, including broken legs and bruised spine, when a cable broke in a rope park, causing them to fall from a height of 1.5 meters.

Due to the incident with a broken cable in a rope park in Uzhgorod, where 16 children were injured, 2 of whom had broken legs and one had a bruised spine, criminal proceeding were opened, the regional police said, UNN writes.

Details

On this fact, the police opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 271 (violation of the requirements of the labor protection legislation) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

With the conclusion of doctors, two of the injured girls were diagnosed with leg fractures, and another with a bruised lumbar spine. Another 13 children received minor injuries, bruises and scratches.

Addition

On May 30, the police received a report about injuring children in one of the parks of Uzhgorod. while passing the route through the rope park by a group of children, the cable broke. As a result, children fell to the ground from a height of approximately 1.5 m. Initially, it was known about 16 injured.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
uzhhorodUzhhorod

