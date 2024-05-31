Children falling from a height after a cable break in a rope park in Uzhgorod: criminal proceeding were opened

Due to the incident with a broken cable in a rope park in Uzhgorod, where 16 children were injured, 2 of whom had broken legs and one had a bruised spine, criminal proceeding were opened, the regional police said, UNN writes.

Details

On this fact, the police opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 271 (violation of the requirements of the labor protection legislation) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

With the conclusion of doctors, two of the injured girls were diagnosed with leg fractures, and another with a bruised lumbar spine. Another 13 children received minor injuries, bruises and scratches.

Addition

On May 30, the police received a report about injuring children in one of the parks of Uzhgorod. while passing the route through the rope park by a group of children, the cable broke. As a result, children fell to the ground from a height of approximately 1.5 m. Initially, it was known about 16 injured.