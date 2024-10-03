Chief designer of Russian ZALA and Lancet drones is served with a notice of suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have served in absentia a notice of suspicion to the chief designer and owner of the Russian company that manufactures Lancet and Zala drones, Alexander Zakharov. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU;

According to the SBU, ZALA Aero Group, owned by Zakharov and based in Izhevsk, is currently one of the largest manufacturers of combat drones for Russian military formations

The main models of Zakharov's unmanned aerial vehicles include Lancet drones, as well as the latest ZALA Z-16 and ZALA Z-20 reconnaissance drones.

According to available data, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the company has produced almost 5 thousand UAVs.

The enemy usually uses Lancets as kamikaze drones for direct attacks on Ukrainian armored vehicles, while ZALA drones search for potential targets, adjust fire on them, and record the effects of the strikes after they are hit.

Thus, these drones became an integral part of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Based on the evidence, the SBU investigators served Zakharov with a notice of suspicion under Article 27(5), Article 28(2), Article 437(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting in the conduct of aggressive warfare committed by prior conspiracy).

Since the defendant is on the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against our country.

