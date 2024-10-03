Chief designer of Russian ZALA and Lancet drones is served with a notice of suspicion

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 15966 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 90157 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159308 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133711 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140691 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137875 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178365 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111946 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169687 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138299 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137882 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 78485 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106095 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108282 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159288 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178352 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169676 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197137 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186201 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137882 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145192 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136688 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153688 views
Chief designer of Russian ZALA and Lancet drones is served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15000 views

The SBU served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Oleksandr Zakharov, the owner of the Lancet and ZALA drone manufacturing company. He is suspected of aiding and abetting the waging of an aggressive war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have served in absentia a notice of suspicion to the chief designer and owner of the Russian company that manufactures Lancet and Zala drones, Alexander Zakharov. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU;

According to the SBU, ZALA Aero Group, owned by Zakharov and based in Izhevsk, is currently one of the largest manufacturers of combat drones for Russian military formations 

The main models of Zakharov's unmanned aerial vehicles include Lancet drones, as well as the latest ZALA Z-16 and ZALA Z-20 reconnaissance drones.

According to available data, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the company has produced almost 5 thousand UAVs.

The enemy usually uses Lancets as kamikaze drones for direct attacks on Ukrainian armored vehicles, while ZALA drones search for potential targets, adjust fire on them, and record the effects of the strikes after they are hit.

Thus, these drones became an integral part of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Based on the evidence, the SBU investigators served Zakharov with a notice of suspicion under Article 27(5), Article 28(2), Article 437(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting in the conduct of aggressive warfare committed by prior conspiracy).

Since the defendant is on the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against our country.

SBU drones hit the military airfield “Borisoglebsk”, where there were warehouses with KABs03.10.24, 12:04 • 21774 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

