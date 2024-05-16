Chairman of the NATO Military Committee: Ukraine has shown the ability to achieve unprecedented success on the battlefield, allies should not hesitate to support

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 65284 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104221 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147266 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151581 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247897 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173587 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164941 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148252 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101323 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 36861 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 31454 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49075 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42175 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210743 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236556 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223449 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 65284 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42175 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49075 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112400 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113331 views
Chairman of the NATO Military Committee: Ukraine has shown the ability to achieve unprecedented success on the battlefield, allies should not hesitate to support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18248 views

Ukraine has demonstrated the ability to achieve unprecedented success on the battlefield, and NATO allies should not hesitate to provide military support to help Ukraine.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of NATO's Military Committee, urged the allies not to delay their military support for Ukraine. He said this at a meeting of the Alliance's Military Committee on Thursday, noting that Ukraine has demonstrated to the world that it is capable of achieving unprecedented success on the battlefield, and repeating the words of the Secretary General that it is not too late for Ukraine to win, UNN reports.

Details

"Today is the 813th (!) day of what Russia believed to be a 3-day war. Ukraine has demonstrated to the world that it is capable of achieving unprecedented success on the battlefield. There is nothing they can't do. All they need... is our help," Bauer said. - Fortunately, help is on the way. And it couldn't be more timely. Because time in Ukraine is not measured in days, weeks or months. It is measured in human lives.

"In the allied countries, a week is a week. In Ukraine, a week is a mother... a father... a child... a friend... a loved one... lost forever," Bauer emphasized.

He emphasized that "Ukraine will have our support every single day." "And as you, Mr. Secretary General, rightly stated: it is not too late for Ukraine to win. Ukraine's freedom cannot, must not and will not die. And Allies, if faced with a choice between achieving NATO's capability goals or standing by Ukraine... should stand by Ukraine. Stockpiles can and will be replenished. Lives lost are lost forever," Bauer summarized.

He also said that a new format of the NATO-Ukraine Council was scheduled to be held today with the Ukrainian military leadership via a secure line of communication, where the Allies will be briefed on the current situation in Ukraine. The parties will discuss "our continued support for Ukraine in this monumental struggle.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
natoNATO
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising