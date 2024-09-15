ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Chairman of NATO Military Committee supports Ukraine's use of long-range weapons

Chairman of NATO Military Committee supports Ukraine's use of long-range weapons

 60373 views

Rob Bauer said that the right to defense is not limited to the country's borders. The Czech Republic does not impose restrictions on the use of weapons by Ukraine, but calls for taking into account the risk of escalation.

The Chairman of NATO's Military Committee, Rob Bauer, supported Ukraine's use of long-range weapons, noting that any nation under attack has the right to defend itself and that this right does not stop at the border.

This was reported by Euronews , UNN and UNN.

Details

Any nation under attack has the right to defend itself. And this right does not stop at the border of your country

However, he noted that countries have the sovereign right to limit the weapons they provide. At the same time, Lieutenant General Karel Rzechka, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, made it clear that his country does not impose such arms restrictions on Kyiv.

We believe that Ukrainians should decide for themselves how to use it

The publication notes that providing additional support and training for Ukraine was a key topic of the meeting of NATO leaders, but it was not clear whether the debate over US restrictions on long-range weapons was discussed.

“Many European countries have strongly supported Ukraine, in part because they fear becoming the next victim of the mighty Russia. At the opening of the meeting, Czech President Petr Pavel called on the military leaders gathered in the hall to be “bold and open in formulating their assessments and recommendations,” the newspaper writes.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance could provide Ukraine with more military means to prevent a Russian invasion. He also emphasized that ending the war is possible only at the negotiating table. 

WarPolitics

