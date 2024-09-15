Chairman of NATO Military Committee supports Ukraine's use of long-range weapons

The Chairman of NATO's Military Committee, Rob Bauer, supported Ukraine's use of long-range weapons, noting that any nation under attack has the right to defend itself and that this right does not stop at the border.

This was reported by Euronews , UNN and UNN.

Details

Any nation under attack has the right to defend itself. And this right does not stop at the border of your country - Bauer said.

However, he noted that countries have the sovereign right to limit the weapons they provide. At the same time, Lieutenant General Karel Rzechka, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, made it clear that his country does not impose such arms restrictions on Kyiv.

We believe that Ukrainians should decide for themselves how to use it - Rzekhka said, adding that it is important to take into account all aspects, including the potential for escalation.

The publication notes that providing additional support and training for Ukraine was a key topic of the meeting of NATO leaders, but it was not clear whether the debate over US restrictions on long-range weapons was discussed.

“Many European countries have strongly supported Ukraine, in part because they fear becoming the next victim of the mighty Russia. At the opening of the meeting, Czech President Petr Pavel called on the military leaders gathered in the hall to be “bold and open in formulating their assessments and recommendations,” the newspaper writes.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance could provide Ukraine with more military means to prevent a Russian invasion. He also emphasized that ending the war is possible only at the negotiating table.