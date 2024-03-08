Certificates and diplomas in Diia: beta testing of online educational documents has started
Kyiv • UNN
The government's Diia app has started beta testing of educational documents, allowing Ukrainians to access certificates and diplomas from secondary education to doctoral degrees through the app.
Diya has started beta-testing educational documents, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Diya has launched a beta of educational documents. All the docks have caught up, but without the Kangaroo certificate
Earlier, it was announced that it would be possible to bring up certificates and diplomas.
"You can have documents ranging from a certificate of general secondary education to a doctorate," Diia announced earlier.
Diia expects that "soon Ukrainians will be able to register for admission to a university, get a job, and simply view information in their diploma in a few clicks.
Currently, according to Diia, the beta is closed. "Therefore, wait for the official release to view educational documents in Diia," noted in the service.
