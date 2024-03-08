Certificates and diplomas in Diia: beta testing of online educational documents has started

Diya has started beta-testing educational documents, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Diya has launched a beta of educational documents. All the docks have caught up, but without the Kangaroo certificate - Fedorov said.

Earlier, it was announced that it would be possible to bring up certificates and diplomas.

"You can have documents ranging from a certificate of general secondary education to a doctorate," Diia announced earlier.

Diia expects that "soon Ukrainians will be able to register for admission to a university, get a job, and simply view information in their diploma in a few clicks.

Currently, according to Diia, the beta is closed. "Therefore, wait for the official release to view educational documents in Diia," noted in the service.

Registration in 10 minutes: Diia has simplified the service for obtaining a subsidy