Causing UAH 716 million in losses to Ukrenergo: court arrests Kolomoisky's business partner in absentia

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested Mykhailo Kiperman in absentia, who is suspected of organizing a criminal scheme that caused UAH 716 million in losses to Ukrenergo. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

"On January 24, 2024, the HACC investigating judge, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed by the SAPO prosecutor, imposed a preventive measure on the organizer of the criminal scheme to seize electricity from NPC Ukrenergo and legalize the proceeds from its sale. The court granted the motion and imposed a measure of restraint on the suspect in the form of detention," the statement said.

It is reported that after the suspect is detained and brought to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this measure of restraint.

A scheme to seize electricity from NPC Ukrenergo and legalize the proceeds from its sale was exposed. The amount of losses is over UAH 716 million. Four people have been served with a notice of suspicion, including Dmytro Kondrashov, former director of Ukrenergo, Yulia Frolova, chairman of the board of Alliance Bank, and Mykhailo Kiperman, whom the investigation considers to be the organizer of the crime.

Kolomoisky's business partner Mykhailo Kiperman was exposed for embezzling almost UAH 600 million from Ukrtatnafta.