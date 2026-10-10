Cara Delevingne revealed unexpected details about her relationship with a woman she has known for more than 20 years

British supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne shared rare romantic photos with her girlfriend, singer Minke. The celebrity also told the unusual story of how they met, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Delevingne, 34, posted the photos on Instagram to mark International Lesbian Day, celebrated on October 8.

The star said she has known Minke, whose real name is Leah Mason, for 23 years. They attended boarding school together but later lost touch.

A school friendship blossomed into romance

We celebrated the fifth anniversary of our reunion after 23 years of knowing each other — the model wrote.

The couple reconnected in 2021 and began dating the following year.

Delevingne previously admitted that she had been in love with Minke back in their school days, but at the time she could not even imagine that they would become a couple.

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