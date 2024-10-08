ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Captain of the national team of Ukraine Yarmolenko played the 500th match in the Ukrainian teams

Ukraine's captain Andriy Yarmolenko played his 500th match for Ukrainian teams in all tournaments. He became the 10th player to reach this milestone, scoring 195 goals in his career.

The match of the 9th round of Dynamo vs Kryvbas became the 500th match for the captain of the Ukrainian national team and vice-captain of the White and Blues Andriy Yarmolenko in all tournaments. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Premier League.

Details

The match of the 9th round of Dynamo vs Kryvbas became the 500th anniversary match for the veteran of the capital's club Andriy Yarmolenko, who played for Ukrainian teams in all tournaments

- the statement said.

It is noted that Yarmolenko played 252 games in the Ukrainian championship, 29 in the Ukrainian Cup, 89 in European competitions, 6 in the Super Cup of Ukraine, and 124 for the national team of Ukraine.

Yarmolenko's first game at the top level took place on August 11, 2006 as a member of Desna Chernihiv in a cup away game against Niva Ternopil.

Yarmolenko has scored 195 goals, including 109 in the UPL (15 goals away from the championship record), 19 in the Cup, 21 in European competitions and 46 in the national team.

In addition, the national team captain became the 10th player to reach the 500-match mark. Yarmolenko's current coach Oleksandr Shovkovskyi is the sole leader in the number of matches played for Ukrainian teams.

Addendum Addendum

Dynamo Kyiv defeated Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih 2-1 on their home field in round 9. Yarmolenko played 62 minutes and was replaced by Vladyslav Kabaev.

After the game, it became known that the reason for the replacement was a recurrence of the quadriceps femoris injury, so Yarmolenko will not play in the national team's matches against Georgia and the Czech Republic.

Recall

Head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhii Rebrov has announced the squad of the national team of Ukraine for the October matches of the 2024/2025 Nations League against the Czech Republic and Georgia. Oleksiy Hutsulyak and Bohdan Mykhailichenko were called up again, Dmytro Kryskiv received his debut call-up, and team captain Andriy Yarmolenko was only included in the reserve list.

Also, due to injuries to other Kyiv players Oleksandr Pikhalenko and Volodymyr Brazhko, the current top scorer of the UPL Oleksandr Nazarenko (FC Polissya) and Ivan Kalyuzhny (FC Oleksandriya) received their debut calls.

