Canadian company Roshel plans to localize production in Ukraine

The Canadian company Roshel, which manufactures armored vehicles and supplies them to Ukraine, plans to start producing armored vehicles in Ukraine. Currently, there are several workshops in Ukraine that repair and maintain vehicles. Roman Shymonov, the company's CEO, told Defense Archives in an interview, UNN reports .

Details

We already have several workshops across Ukraine that repair and maintain our vehicles. In addition, we are in the final stages of planning to localize some of our production in Ukraine. Roshel employs more than 200 refugees from Ukraine here in Canada who have gained a unique experience. Many of them are eager to return to Ukraine and continue manufacturing our products in their country, contributing to the local economy and strengthening our presence there - Shimonov said.

He added that the Canadian manufacturer has already provided more than 1,000 armored vehicles to Ukraine.

Recall

The media platform of the Defense Forces Military Media Center described the characteristics of the Senator armored personnel carrier, which has been manufactured by Roshel since 2019.