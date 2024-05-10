ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Canadian company Roshel plans to localize production in Ukraine

Canadian company Roshel plans to localize production in Ukraine

Kyiv

Canada's Roshel, a manufacturer of armored vehicles supplied to Ukraine, plans to launch production of armored vehicles in Ukraine, employing more than 200 Ukrainian refugees in Canada who are eager to return and contribute to the local economy.

The Canadian company Roshel, which manufactures armored vehicles and supplies them to Ukraine, plans to start producing armored vehicles in Ukraine. Currently, there are several workshops in Ukraine that repair and maintain vehicles. Roman Shymonov, the company's CEO, told Defense Archives in an interview, UNN reports .

Details

We already have several workshops across Ukraine that repair and maintain our vehicles. In addition, we are in the final stages of planning to localize some of our production in Ukraine. Roshel employs more than 200 refugees from Ukraine here in Canada who have gained a unique experience. Many of them are eager to return to Ukraine and continue manufacturing our products in their country, contributing to the local economy and strengthening our presence there

- Shimonov said.

He added that the Canadian manufacturer has already provided more than 1,000 armored vehicles to Ukraine.

Recall

The media platform of the Defense Forces Military Media Center described the characteristics of the Senator armored personnel carrier, which has been manufactured by Roshel since 2019.

