Canadian airline WestJet canceled 407 flights due to the strike: 49,000 passengers were delayed
Kyiv • UNN
WestJet Airlines has canceled 407 flights in Canada, delaying about 49,000 passengers due to a strike after failed negotiations with its employee union.
In Canada, WestJet Airlines has canceled 407 flights due to a strike, causing about 49,000 passengers to be delayed. Reuters reports, according to UNN.
Details
In Canada, WestJet Airlines announced the cancellation of 407 flights late Saturday night, delaying more than 49,000 passengers, due to a failed negotiation process between the company and its employee union. WestJet officials said they are trying to reduce their operating fleet to 30 aircraft by the end of Sunday, keeping a distance between them overnight and the next day.
Canadian Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan called on both sides to reach a compromise by calling for talks, but by Saturday evening the parties had failed to find common ground. Currently, WestJet continues to negotiate in the hope of resolving the conflict and resuming regular flights.
Ukraine and Canada update Free Trade Agreement26.06.24, 15:49 • 41093 views