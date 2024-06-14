ukenru
Popular news
UNN Lite
Canada imposes sanctions on Russian propagandists and military suppliers

Canada imposes sanctions on Russian propagandists and military suppliers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48467 views

Canada has imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and 16 legal entities from Russia involved in pro-Kremlin disinformation, propaganda and military support.

Canadian authorities have announced additional sanctions against 11 individuals and 16 legal entities from the Russian Federation involved in pro-Kremlin disinformation and propaganda. This is stated on the website of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), UNN reports.

Details

The report states that the measures are aimed at individuals "involved in disinformation and propaganda operations." "They also include enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex that supply key technologies and electrical components to support Russia's military efforts," the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The sanctions list includes:

Anton Alikhanov, Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation;

  • member of the Public Chamber Kateryna Mizulina;
  • media manager Aram Gaberlyanov, who is behind the Russian projects of LifeNews and Izvestia newspaper;
  • State Duma deputy Boris Gromov;
  • State Duma deputy Alexander Sidyakin;
  • Pobeda Airlines;
  • JSC “Elektroagregat”;
  • JSC Electroautomatics;
  • Novorossiysk Shipping Company;
  • Russian national reinsurance company;
  • "Rossiyskaya Gazeta;
  • Tavria TV and Mariupol 2 TV channels and the ZaMedia website are Russian media outlets in the occupied territories of Ukraine;
  • Voice of Europe, controlled by Viktor Medvedchuk;
  • Russian Interior Ministry Training Center in Managua, Nicaragua.

In addition, Canada has imposed sanctions on companies that help Russia avoid restrictions. In particular, these include access to sanctioned goods and the sale of oil above the price ceiling set by the G7.

Canada has also banned the export of computer numerical control machines, which can be used by Russians to produce weapons.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

