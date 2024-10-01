ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 2.5 billion grant from Japan: funds will be used for energy and demining

Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 2.5 billion grant from Japan: funds will be used for energy and demining

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13320 views

The Government of Ukraine has allocated UAH 2.5 billion of a Japanese grant for energy, demining, and transportation. The funds will be used to purchase equipment for the Ministry of Energy, the State Emergency Service, and the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 2.5 billion in grants from Japan to be used to purchase equipment for energy maintenance, equipment and structures for humanitarian demining, and equipment for transportation. This was reported by the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

“The grant funds in the amount of UAH 2 billion 548 million, which are received in accordance with the Grant Agreement for the Emergency Recovery Program between the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Government of Ukraine, have been allocated,” Melnychuk said.

It is noted that the funds will be sent:

To the Ministry of Energy for the purchase of equipment for energy services and agency services in the amount of UAH 1 billion 300 million;

To the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the State Emergency Service for the purchase of equipment and structures for humanitarian demining and agency services in the amount of UAH 728 million;

To the State Agency for Infrastructure Reconstruction and Development for the purchase of equipment for transportation and agency services in the amount of UAH 520 million.

Recall

In August, it was reported that the government of Japan was planning to provide Ukraine with another grant assistance. The Japanese side is seeking to understand Ukraine's key recovery needs, including energy, water, and infrastructure.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

