Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 2.5 billion grant from Japan: funds will be used for energy and demining

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 2.5 billion in grants from Japan to be used to purchase equipment for energy maintenance, equipment and structures for humanitarian demining, and equipment for transportation. This was reported by the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

“The grant funds in the amount of UAH 2 billion 548 million, which are received in accordance with the Grant Agreement for the Emergency Recovery Program between the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Government of Ukraine, have been allocated,” Melnychuk said.

It is noted that the funds will be sent:

To the Ministry of Energy for the purchase of equipment for energy services and agency services in the amount of UAH 1 billion 300 million;

To the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the State Emergency Service for the purchase of equipment and structures for humanitarian demining and agency services in the amount of UAH 728 million;

To the State Agency for Infrastructure Reconstruction and Development for the purchase of equipment for transportation and agency services in the amount of UAH 520 million.

Recall

In August, it was reported that the government of Japan was planning to provide Ukraine with another grant assistance. The Japanese side is seeking to understand Ukraine's key recovery needs, including energy, water, and infrastructure.