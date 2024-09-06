By 25% in August: General Staff reports increase in the use of FPV drones at the front

The use of FPV drones at the front by the Defense Forces increased by 25% in August compared to June, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported following a specialized meeting chaired by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

Details

It is stated that the meeting analyzed "the effectiveness of the use of unmanned systems in repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as discussed existing problematic issues and ways to solve them.

"According to the report of Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the use of fpv drones at the front increased by 25% in August, in particular compared to June," the General Staff reported.

During the meeting, the NBU identified tasks to build capacity in this area.

"Unmanned systems are developing rapidly and dynamically in an intense war, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces must be one step ahead of the enemy. We continue to work on this 24/7," noted Syrskyi.

At the end of August, the best servicemen were awarded insignia by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

