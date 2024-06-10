Business during martial law took 220 billion UAH of loans under the program "5-7-9": what is most often used for

During the period of martial law, entrepreneurs took out more than 55.1 thousand loans for about 220 billion UAH under the state program "affordable loans 5-7-9%", and most of all - to finance working capital and for anti-war purposes, the Ministry of Finance reported on Monday.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of 2024, entrepreneurs have received 10,986 loans worth UAH 42.6 billion under the program, of which 8,185 loans worth UAH 21.6 billion have been received from state – owned banks in the public sector of the economy.

During the period of martial law in Ukraine, as indicated, 55,128 loans were issued for 219.9 billion UAH (including 41,219 loans for UAH 112 billion by public sector banks), of which as of June 10 of this year:

UAH 19.48 billion - for investment purposes;

UAH 61.57 billion-to finance working capital;

UAH 38.56 billion – loans for agricultural producers;

UAH 16.06 billion - for processing agricultural products;

UAH 57.36 billion - for anti-war purposes;

UAH 13.54 billion-lending in the zone of high military risk.

In total, since the launch of the program, as noted, 89,950 loan agreements have been signed for UAH 309.5 billion , of which 61,695 contracts for UAH 138.6 billion have been signed by state – owned banks.

Addition

The program is implemented by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (FRP), the only participant of which is the government of Ukraine represented by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Under the state program "affordable loans 5-7-9%", the Federal Reserve has signed cooperation agreements with 45 banks.

On December 27, 5-7-9% made changes to the program. First of all, restrictions on receiving state support for certain categories of enterprises affected by the fighting have been lifted. Also, within the framework of agreements with the IMF, the amendments provide for focusing the 5-7-9% program exclusively on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.