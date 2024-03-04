Business and market in Ukraine are ready to produce more than a million drones - Shmyhal

Ukrainian business and the market are ready to produce more than a million drones, for which more than UAH 40 billion has been allocated this year. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

The Prime Minister noted that as part of strengthening the country's defense capabilities, this year the government has taken significant steps to strengthen its own drone production.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set a target of producing 1 million drones, and our business and the Ukrainian market are already ready to produce more than a million drones. We will, of course, buy everything that our business can produce in order to transfer it to our Security and Defense Forces to protect the country - Shmyhal said.

He added that this year the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated more than UAH 40 billion for the production of drones.

Currently, the government allocates quite a bit of money for arms purchases from Ukrainian manufacturers. The goal is to use 50% of the funds allocated for the purchase of weapons and military equipment to purchase from Ukrainian manufacturers - Shmyhal added.

In addition, he said, attention should be paid to the production of electronic warfare devices, as "the russians are not far behind us. He added that the war of technology requires quick decisions, great concentration of efforts, and electronic warfare is becoming one of the key elements of airspace and city defense.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal outlined three main tasks for the government and the country this year: ensuring the security and defense forces, ensuring economic stability, and implementing reforms on the path to the European Union and Ukraine's recovery.

