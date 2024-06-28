Burshtyn TPP is badly damaged and cannot be restored - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Burshtyn TPP in Ivano-Frankivsk region was heavily damaged by about 12 rocket attacks and is beyond repair.
Burshtyn thermal power plant, located in Ivano-Frankivsk region, was seriously damaged by enemy strikes and cannot be restored. This was stated by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RSA Svitlana Onishchuk on the air of the radio "Western Pole", reports UNN.
"About 12 missile attacks were directed at the energy facility... For some time now, we have been realizing that Burshtyn TPP is not subject to restoration, it is extremely damaged," Onishchuk said.
Onishchuk said that they had addressed the government with this problem.
According to her, due to the destruction of the power plant in Burshtyn and in order to get through the heating season, the city has already agreed to allocate 6 boiler houses for social facilities and the population.
Recall
In March, it was reported that Burshtyn and Ladyzhyn TPPs were continuing to clear debris and repair equipment after Russian attacks that had a negative impact on Ukraine's power grid.