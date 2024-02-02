Bundestag approves Germany's budget for 2024: 520 million euros to purchase military equipment for Ukraine - media

The Bundestag has approved the German budget for 2024, which includes at least 520 million euros to be spent on the purchase of military equipment to be transferred to Ukraine, reports BILD, UNN writes.

The German budget for 2024, approved by the Bundestag, provides for new loans totaling about 39 billion euros. Budget expenditures are planned at around EUR 477 billion.

During the vote, 388 members of the Bundestag voted in favor and 279 voted against.

As tagesschau notes, the Bundesrat is also expected to give the green light for the budget later today.

Earlier, MPs passed a law that is intended to legally enshrine austerity measures in the 2024 budget, including a cut in diesel subsidies, which sparked protests from farmers.

The largest portion of the budget (175 billion euros) will go to the Ministry of Labor under Hubertus Heil: he will use this money to eliminate gaps in the pension system and increase the income of citizens.

The Ministry of Defense took the second place in terms of finances: its expenditures increased by 1.83 billion euros compared to the previous year. "At least 520 million euros will be spent on the purchase of military equipment to be transferred to Ukraine," the publication points out.

In November 2023, it was reportedthat Germany would double its military aid to Ukraine in 2024, and instead of 4 billion euros, it would be 8 billion.