Bundesrat president on a visit to Kyiv: discussed assistance with Shmygal

German Bundesrat President Manuela Schwezig is visiting Kyiv, while Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has already held a meeting with her, where the parties discussed protection of people and infrastructure, assistance in the energy sector, partnership at the community and regional levels, as announced by the head of government on Monday. UNN Congratulations to Bundesrat President Manuela Schwezig in Kiev. We discussed the protection of people and infrastructure, assistance in the energy sector, partnership at the community and regional levels - wrote Shmygal in X.

According to him, he thanked Germany for organizing the restoration conference, as well as for patronage over the restoration of Chernihiv region. "We appreciate the support of the German government and a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine," Shmygal said.

According to Bild, the prime minister of the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwezig, is the first female head of the Bundesrat to come to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Schwezig, who represents Olaf Scholz's SPD party, arrived in Kiev in the morning. During the day, she intends to negotiate with Ukrainian politicians and officials.

"This is a sign of solidarity of all 16 federal states [of Germany] with Ukraine. Ukraine must win this war, and Russia must not be allowed to get away with this aggression," Schwezig said.

According to Schwezig, her trip is designed, in particular, to resist "the voices that are increasingly being heard against supporting Ukraine, especially in eastern Germany.

Since November 1, 2023, Schwezig has held the post of head of the Bundesrat, which legally makes her the fourth most important person in the government after the federal president, the head of the Bundestag and the Chancellor.

