Bundesrat president on a visit to Kyiv: discussed assistance with Shmygal

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88919 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99088 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117143 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187899 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232396 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142731 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368721 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181674 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197882 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83584 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99088 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97655 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117143 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3470 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11293 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12959 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17030 views
Bundesrat president on a visit to Kyiv: discussed assistance with Shmygal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106415 views

Bundesrat President Manuela Schwezig visited Kyiv, where she met with Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss protecting people and infrastructure, helping in the energy sector, and partnership at the local and regional levels.

Bundesrat president on a visit to Kyiv: discussed assistance with Shmygal

German Bundesrat President Manuela Schwezig is visiting Kyiv, while Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has already held a meeting with her, where the parties discussed protection of people and infrastructure, assistance in the energy sector, partnership at the community and regional levels, as announced by the head of government on Monday. UNN

Congratulations to Bundesrat President Manuela Schwezig in Kiev. We discussed the protection of people and infrastructure, assistance in the energy sector, partnership at the community and regional levels

- wrote Shmygal in X.

According to him, he thanked Germany for organizing the restoration conference, as well as for patronage over the restoration of Chernihiv region. "We appreciate the support of the German government and a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine," Shmygal said.

According to Bild, the prime minister of the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwezig, is the first female head of the Bundesrat to come to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Schwezig, who represents Olaf Scholz's SPD party, arrived in Kiev in the morning. During the day, she intends to negotiate with Ukrainian politicians and officials.

"This is a sign of solidarity of all 16 federal states [of Germany] with Ukraine. Ukraine must win this war, and Russia must not be allowed to get away with this aggression," Schwezig said.

According to Schwezig, her trip is designed, in particular, to resist "the voices that are increasingly being heard against supporting Ukraine, especially in eastern Germany.

Since November 1, 2023, Schwezig has held the post of head of the Bundesrat, which legally makes her the fourth most important person in the government after the federal president, the head of the Bundestag and the Chancellor.

Germany handed over a batch of special equipment to Ukraine to restore energy infrastructure20.06.24, 16:53 • 21343 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
