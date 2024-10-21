Britney Spears says she married herself: video
Britney Spears announced that she had married herself by posting a video of herself in her wedding dress. This follows her divorce from Sam Asgari, which was finalized this year after 14 months of marriage.
Singer Britney Spears has announced that she has married herself. She announced this on her Instagram, reports UNN.
On Instagram, Spears posted a video of herself wearing a veil and a white dress with the caption: "The day I married myself... I mention it because it may seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done!!!"
This year, Britney Spears and Sam Asgari officially divorced.
Last August, sources say, the pop star and fitness trainer turned actor divorced after 14 months of marriage
Britney Spears' first husband was her childhood friend Jason Alexander. They got married in 2004 at the age of 22.
Before that, Britney was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She has two children with him. Their marriage was annulled in 55 hours. Spears claimed that it was a stupid and spontaneous act.
