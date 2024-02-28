British ship sinks in Red Sea after Houthi attack

The fate of the abandoned Rubymar cargo ship remained unclear after a Houthi missile hit the UK-registered Rubymar in the Red Sea on February 18, transporting fertilizer from Saudi Arabia to Bulgaria. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

New footage shows a British ship sinking in the Red Sea after being hit by a Houthi missile.

The ship's owner, Blue Fleet Group, told Sky News that the US Navy has offered to help tow the ship to the nearest port that will accept it. But it also said that negotiations are ongoing.

The Rubymar is loaded with 22,000 tons of sulphoammonophos and has hull damage in the main engine area

