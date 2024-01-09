British intelligence: latest Ukrainian attack on Crimea shows ineffectiveness of Russian air defense

British intelligence believes that the scale of the Russian missile attack against Ukraine on January 8 reflects the level of success achieved by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the strikes on Crimea on January 4. This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

The agency noted that on January 4, Ukraine attacked Russian targets at the Saki airfield and in Sevastopol.

These attacks likely reduced Russian air defense awareness and coverage over the Crimean region, - the statement said.

British intelligence believes that the response was a series of Russian missile attacks against Ukraine on January 8, when it struck, among other places, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia.

This again demonstrates the ineffectiveness of Russian air defense in protecting key locations, despite their increased readiness. The scale of the Russian response is likely an indicator of the success achieved by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the January 4 strikes - the British Ministry of Defense summarized.

Recall

during a massive attack on the night of January 8 , Russian troops launched 59 air attack weapons - 8 Shahed attack drones and 51 missiles of various types - into Ukraine, destroying all 8 Shaheds and 18 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles.

