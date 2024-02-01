British intelligence: Kremlin incorporates remnants of Wagner group into Russian Guard

British intelligence has analyzed data on the fate of the remnants of the Wagner group that fought in Ukraine. The Kremlin has tightened its control over the Wagnerites by incorporating them into the Russian Guard. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports .

As noted in the report, on December 25, 2023 , President Putin signed a law allowing the Rosgvardia to create its own "volunteer" units. It is already known that the Rosgvardia has joined three former Wagner PMC airborne assault units - the 15th, 16th, and 17th - to its first so-called volunteer corps.

The intelligence community suggests that new volunteer units of the Rosgvardia will be deployed in Ukraine and Africa. the Rosgvardia offers volunteers six-month contracts for service in Ukraine and nine-month contracts for service in Africa.

The inclusion of former Wagner assault units in the volunteer corps of the Russian Guard is highly likely to indicate that Wagner has been successfully subordinated to the Russian Guard, which strengthens the Russian state's control over the Wagner group, the review says.

In 2023, Russia switched to regular contract recruitment as the main source of replenishment for its army for the war against Ukraine.