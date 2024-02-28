British intelligence analyzes the impact of the war on russia's relations with the post-Soviet countries

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29772 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 109168 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69810 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 273574 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 233040 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191067 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230678 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251497 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157497 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372116 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42268 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 43805 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 109168 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 273574 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 212565 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 233040 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19936 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28095 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28033 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 68351 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 75499 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

British intelligence analyzes the impact of the war on russia's relations with the post-Soviet countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23981 views

British intelligence analysis shows that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reduced its influence on post-Soviet countries.

British intelligence analyzes the impact of the war on russia's relations with the post-Soviet countries

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has significantly changed the aggressor country's relations with the countries of the post-Soviet camp. In particular, Russia's overall influence on its closest neighbors has declined. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the war in Ukraine has caused a significant shift in Russia's relations with the countries of the former Soviet Union.

Russia almost certainly continues to see maintaining its influence in these countries as a foreign policy priority necessary for internal security and economic prosperity. Since February 2022, with variations, Russia's overall influence among its immediate neighbors has declined,

- the statement said.

The British Ministry of Defense claims that Russia's inability to achieve a breakthrough in the war has called into question Russia's role as a security guarantor in the region.

Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty has increased the perception of threat from Russia,

- the review notes.

British intelligence has noted a growing trend in these countries to reduce dependence on Russia.

Analysts argue that while Russia maintains a significant presence, overt and covert, in the region, the Kremlin's ability to achieve its goals has almost certainly declined significantly in the past two years.

Recall

British intelligence has tracked how Russia has used energy as a weapon since 2014 and concluded that it is very likely that Russia will continue to do so.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02