British intelligence analyzes the impact of the downing of three Russian Su-34s on Russian operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River

The downing of three Russian Su-34 fighter jets in the southern direction affected the operations of Russian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River, according to another report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to the British Ministry of Defense, on December 22, 2023, three Russian Su-34 combat aircraft were shot down over southern Ukraine. "Previously, Russian tactical aviation played a key role in the south, especially attacking the Ukrainian bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River," the report said.

"After the losses, the Russian air force almost completely ceased crew operations in the south by the end of December 2023. There is a realistic possibility that the lack of air support is contributing to the failure of the 18th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Army to clear the bridgehead," the British Defense Ministry said

"In recent days, Russia has again intensified tactical airstrikes around the bridgehead, but at a lower level than before the downing. This once again demonstrates that Russia's inability to establish air superiority in the early stages of the Russian-Ukrainian war continues to undermine their day-to-day operations," the British MoD report says.

