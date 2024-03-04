British government warned of growing terrorist threat

British intelligence services have warned the authorities of a sharp increase in the terrorist threat in the country, the Daily Mail newspaper reports, UNN reports .

Details

British intelligence officials have warned members of parliament that the threat of a terrorist attack on British soil is growing sharply the newspaper writes.

It is noted that the warning was made because British intelligence services intercept many conversations of an extremist nature.

The insider told the newspaper that there is a real risk of a coordinated terrorist attack in the UK or an attack involving a lone terrorist.

According to the newspaper, British security officials fear an increase in terrorist activity during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on Sunday, March 10.

The newspaper emphasizes that British politicians have been warned that the escalation in the Gaza Strip is being used by extremists as a pretext to recruit radicals.

