British Army resumes training in trench warfare tactics

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

British Army resumes training in trench warfare tactics

Kyiv • UNN

 24163 views

The British army will focus on trench warfare tactics, focusing on the tactics of the battles between Russia and Ukraine.

British Army resumes training in trench warfare tactics

The British Armed Forces will once again focus on preparing for trench warfare, focusing on the tactics of battles between Russia and Ukraine. British officers told Business Insider about this, UNN reports .

Elements of trench warfare have always been part of the training, but now we are focusing again on how trench warfare has evolved. It is clear that trench warfare has been around for over a century. And maybe from a certain point of view, it has been relegated to history, but now it is back in the spotlight, especially if you add the threat of drones,

- said Lieutenant Colonel Wilson, who is in charge of training Ukrainians at British training grounds.

Details

According to British officers  , drones have become a defining feature of the war in Ukraine. They control the battlefield so tightly that it is often difficult for soldiers to move without coming under fire. They noted that trenches are one of the few places where soldiers can safely hide from this threat.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilson noted that in recent decades, Britain has faced such enemies as insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan, so the training of soldiers has been focused on fighting insurgents where trenches are meaningless.

The training program for Ukrainian soldiers at British training grounds now also focuses primarily on trench warfare tactics. British officers say the training is a mutually beneficial exercise: Ukrainian recruits gain the basic skills they need, and the British gain invaluable advice on how to fight Russia.

According to another British lieutenant colonel named Davidson, Britain and other partner countries that helped train Ukrainians quickly realized that they had "outdated doctrine" on trench warfare. According to him, the Ukrainians were quick to point this out, and the UK changed its training program.

We learn from them as much as they learn from us,

- Davidson says about the training of Ukrainian recruits.

The publication notes that other NATO members are also training their troops in trench warfare, citing the experience of the war in Ukraine.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the United Kingdom has trained more than 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
NATO
United Kingdom
Ukraine
