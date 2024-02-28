British Army resumes training in trench warfare tactics

The British Armed Forces will once again focus on preparing for trench warfare, focusing on the tactics of battles between Russia and Ukraine. British officers told Business Insider about this, UNN reports .

Elements of trench warfare have always been part of the training, but now we are focusing again on how trench warfare has evolved. It is clear that trench warfare has been around for over a century. And maybe from a certain point of view, it has been relegated to history, but now it is back in the spotlight, especially if you add the threat of drones, - said Lieutenant Colonel Wilson, who is in charge of training Ukrainians at British training grounds.

According to British officers , drones have become a defining feature of the war in Ukraine. They control the battlefield so tightly that it is often difficult for soldiers to move without coming under fire. They noted that trenches are one of the few places where soldiers can safely hide from this threat.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilson noted that in recent decades, Britain has faced such enemies as insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan, so the training of soldiers has been focused on fighting insurgents where trenches are meaningless.

The training program for Ukrainian soldiers at British training grounds now also focuses primarily on trench warfare tactics. British officers say the training is a mutually beneficial exercise: Ukrainian recruits gain the basic skills they need, and the British gain invaluable advice on how to fight Russia.

According to another British lieutenant colonel named Davidson, Britain and other partner countries that helped train Ukrainians quickly realized that they had "outdated doctrine" on trench warfare. According to him, the Ukrainians were quick to point this out, and the UK changed its training program.

We learn from them as much as they learn from us, - Davidson says about the training of Ukrainian recruits.

The publication notes that other NATO members are also training their troops in trench warfare, citing the experience of the war in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the United Kingdom has trained more than 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers.