Britain approved the development of a controversial gas field in the North Sea

The British government has reapproved the development of the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea, which previously became the center of a court dispute over its potential impact on the climate. Sky News reports, writes UNN.

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Jackdaw and the Rosebank oil field have become the subject of heated discussions about the balance between the United Kingdom’s energy security and its climate goals.

The Conservatives first approved the Jackdaw project in 2022, but environmental activists successfully challenged the decision in court. They argued that the project’s actual impact on the climate had not been properly taken into account when it was approved.

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