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Britain approved the development of a controversial gas field in the North Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The UK government has approved the development of the Jackdaw field in the North Sea once again. The decision was previously overturned due to a climate dispute.

Britain approved the development of a controversial gas field in the North Sea

The British government has reapproved the development of the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea, which previously became the center of a court dispute over its potential impact on the climate. Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Jackdaw and the Rosebank oil field have become the subject of heated discussions about the balance between the United Kingdom’s energy security and its climate goals.

The Conservatives first approved the Jackdaw project in 2022, but environmental activists successfully challenged the decision in court. They argued that the project’s actual impact on the climate had not been properly taken into account when it was approved.

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