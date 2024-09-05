Bribes were demanded for social benefits for wounded soldiers: Head of the Ministry of Defense department and his accomplices detained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116677 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119143 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194112 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151304 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151602 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142420 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112366 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185152 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105031 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83490 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 79639 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 54912 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 61813 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 37815 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196176 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212005 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200249 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148822 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152302 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143288 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159735 views
Actual
Bribes were demanded for social benefits for wounded soldiers: Head of the Ministry of Defense department and his accomplices detained

Bribes were demanded for social benefits for wounded soldiers: Head of the Ministry of Defense department and his accomplices detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11360 views

The SBU detained the head of a department of the Ministry of Defense and two accomplices for extorting bribes from wounded Ukrainian soldiers. The criminals took money for the calculation of social benefits and face up to 10 years in prison.

Law enforcement officers eliminated a corruption scheme in the calculation of social payments to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of a division of the Defense Ministry's Finance Department and two of his accomplices were detained. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

The SBU and the National Police, in cooperation with the Internal Security Department of the Ministry of Defense and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, eliminated a corruption scheme in the calculation of social benefits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of complex measures, the head of a division of the Ministry of Defense Finance Department and two of his accomplices - the head of the financial service of a military unit and a former serviceman - were detained

- the SBU said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the Defense Ministry official and his accomplices set up a scheme to receive money from Ukrainian soldiers who were injured on the front line.

In exchange for bribes, they promised seriously wounded soldiers unimpeded accrual of statutory disability benefits.

"The SBU documented the facts of the offenders' receipt of illegal benefits in the amount of over UAH 300 thousand. Currently, all three suspects were detained red-handed after receiving one of the tranches," the SBU said.

The head of the Defense Ministry's department was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official).

Ex-official of the Ministry of Defense is served a notice of suspicion of losses of over UAH 1.1 billion05.09.24, 12:14 • 12367 views

The actions of his two accomplices are qualified under Part 5 of Art. 27 and Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting in accepting an offer, promise or obtaining an unlawful benefit by an official).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Following the boss: Deputy Head of Buchanan TCC and JV caught on bribe28.08.24, 16:59 • 12750 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising