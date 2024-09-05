Bribes were demanded for social benefits for wounded soldiers: Head of the Ministry of Defense department and his accomplices detained

Law enforcement officers eliminated a corruption scheme in the calculation of social payments to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of a division of the Defense Ministry's Finance Department and two of his accomplices were detained. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

The SBU and the National Police, in cooperation with the Internal Security Department of the Ministry of Defense and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, eliminated a corruption scheme in the calculation of social benefits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of complex measures, the head of a division of the Ministry of Defense Finance Department and two of his accomplices - the head of the financial service of a military unit and a former serviceman - were detained - the SBU said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the Defense Ministry official and his accomplices set up a scheme to receive money from Ukrainian soldiers who were injured on the front line.

In exchange for bribes, they promised seriously wounded soldiers unimpeded accrual of statutory disability benefits.

"The SBU documented the facts of the offenders' receipt of illegal benefits in the amount of over UAH 300 thousand. Currently, all three suspects were detained red-handed after receiving one of the tranches," the SBU said.

The head of the Defense Ministry's department was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official).

Ex-official of the Ministry of Defense is served a notice of suspicion of losses of over UAH 1.1 billion

The actions of his two accomplices are qualified under Part 5 of Art. 27 and Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting in accepting an offer, promise or obtaining an unlawful benefit by an official).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Following the boss: Deputy Head of Buchanan TCC and JV caught on bribe