Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Ex-official of the Ministry of Defense is served a notice of suspicion of losses of over UAH 1.1 billion

Ex-official of the Ministry of Defense is served a notice of suspicion of losses of over UAH 1.1 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12368 views

The former acting director of the Defense Ministry's Public Procurement Department has been served a notice of suspicion of negligence in office. He purchased fuel with the unlawful inclusion of VAT, causing losses of over UAH 1.1 billion.

The former acting director of the Department of Public Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense was notified of suspicion of negligence in service with losses of more than UAH 1.1 billion. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office. 

As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

SBI employees in cooperation with the MoD Internal Security Department served a notice of suspicion of negligence in office to one of the former heads of the Department of Public Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

- the SBI said in a statement.

According to law enforcement, after the start of Russian aggression, a former senior official of the Ministry of Defense purchased fuel and lubricants for the needs of the army, illegally including value added tax in the payment. Thus, the amount of losses amounted to almost UAH 1.2 billion.

A pre-trial restraint has been imposed on him.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the SBI's Main Investigation Department.

The Prosecutor General's Office reminded that this former official of the Ministry of Defense is already suspected of embezzling more than UAH 1.7 billion of budget funds and obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces - purchasing low-quality bulletproof vests at inflated prices (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Currently, the requirements of Art. 290 of the CPC of Ukraine are being fulfilled in the criminal proceedings.

In addition, the HACC is reviewing criminal proceedings on charges of embezzlement of public funds and obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the procurement of low-quality bulletproof vests, uniforms and other ammunition worth almost UAH 1.3 billion. 

Recall

In early February 2023, the former Deputy Minister of Defense was notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations. At that time, he lobbied for the conclusion of contracts for the supply of low-quality ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, totaling more than UAH 1 billion.

Also, suspicion was served on the former head of the Department of Public Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

