Bosnia to inspect Pretis factory, whose shells were spotted in the inventory of the Defense Forces

Bosnia and Herzegovina is planning to inspect the Pretis company , whose ammunition was found in the inventory of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by RTRS, UNN .

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in BiH decided to conduct the inspection after 120 mm mortar shells made by Pretis were spotted on social media photos of the Ukrainian military unloading equipment.

It is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have used 82-mm mortar shells produced by the BNT plant in Novyi Travnyk.

We are not able to conduct investigations on their territory. We can only warn, discuss, or stop exports that would be disruptive to the industry concerned - said Assistant Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of BiH Dragisa Mekic.

Europe has already handed over all surplus shells to Ukraine - expert

Addendum

The publication explains that since 2015, Bosnia and Herzegovina has banned the sale of weapons to conflict zones, and the countries that buy them are obliged not to transfer them to third countries. At the same time, there is no guarantee that, for example, a NATO country will not at some point export these weapons to Ukraine.

However, the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina doubt that Pretis shells entered Ukraine through third countries, which is why they ordered the inspection of the weapons factory.

Recall

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that any EU member state that wants to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine can order artillery shells from outside Europe as part of a plan to provide Kyiv with weapons.