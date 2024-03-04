$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 9160 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 24089 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 27147 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 176511 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164942 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168157 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 216048 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248115 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153898 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371367 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Bosnia to inspect Pretis factory, whose shells were spotted in the inventory of the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 141232 views

Bosnia and Herzegovina plans to inspect the Pretis ammunition company after its ammunition was spotted in photos of the Ukrainian military.

Bosnia to inspect Pretis factory, whose shells were spotted in the inventory of the Defense Forces

Bosnia and Herzegovina is planning to inspect the Pretis company , whose ammunition was found in the inventory of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by RTRS, UNN .

Details 

The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in BiH decided to conduct the inspection after 120 mm mortar shells made by Pretis were spotted on social media photos of the Ukrainian military unloading equipment.

It is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have used 82-mm mortar shells produced by the BNT plant in Novyi Travnyk.

We are not able to conduct investigations on their territory. We can only warn, discuss, or stop exports that would be disruptive to the industry concerned

- said Assistant Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of BiH Dragisa Mekic.

Europe has already handed over all surplus shells to Ukraine - expert29.02.24, 15:48 • 268276 views

Addendum

The publication explains that since 2015, Bosnia and Herzegovina has banned the sale of weapons to conflict zones, and the countries that buy them are obliged not to transfer them to third countries. At the same time, there is no guarantee that, for example, a NATO country will not at some point export these weapons to Ukraine.

However, the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina doubt that Pretis shells entered Ukraine through third countries, which is why they ordered the inspection of the weapons factory.

Recall

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that any EU member state that wants to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine can order artillery shells from outside Europe as part of a plan to provide Kyiv with weapons.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarNews of the World
