Poaching in the Tuzly Estuaries: the leadership versus the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20945 views

Two fishermen were caught illegally catching and poaching 12 stingrays weighing 25 kg and several crabs in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa Oblast and face criminal liability for violating fishing laws.

According to operational information, border guards of the Odesa Detachment, together with the National Police and representatives of the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park, exposed two fishermen who were illegally fishing for living aquatic bioresources. The men face criminal liability. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is specified that border guards, while patrolling the Black Sea coast, noticed a rubber boat from which the man was carrying out poaching activities.

In addition, there was another fisherman not far from the shore who was waiting for his accomplice, probably knowing that the catch would be significant.

At the time of the exposure, the men had caught 12 stingrays weighing 25 kilograms and several crabs. The actions of the offenders have signs of a criminal offense under Art. 249 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal fishing, hunting or other aquatic or extractive fishing

- reported the State Border Guard Service.

It is noteworthy that the position of the head of the national park, Iryna Vykhrystiuk, is at odds with the Odesa Military Civil Administration, which prohibits fishing in the national park

Recall

Over the past two years, police have recorded 5 cases of poaching in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa region. Earlier, UNN reported that mass poachingwas detected in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park.  
We add

The Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa Oblast has an annual budget of UAH 5,565,380, of which 97% is spent on salaries for 45 employees. And this is a very impressive number of employees for a national park during the war.

However, according to law enforcement officials, they are unable to restore order there either. For comparison, the budget of the Tuzly Estuaries includes 300 drones, which are badly needed by the military on the front line and will be funded by people. If we assume that each national park has such budgets, and there are more than 50 of them, then limiting their funding and releasing budget funds would be enough for 15,000 drones.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

