Border guards detain five fugitives hiding in a truck trailer

Border guards of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi detachment, together with the National Police, prevented the smuggling of five men of military age who were hiding in a truck trailer. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

As it turned out, residents of Dnipropetrovs'k, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions found an illegal transfer service to Moldova on the Internet. After receiving instructions, the latter arrived in Odesa, where a 31-year-old truck driver was waiting for them.

The pricing policy of the foreign trip varied from 3 to 6 thousand US dollars each, with a mandatory deposit of one thousand dollars. To avoid being seen by border guards, the driver hid his "clients" in a truck trailer, - the statement said.

However, thanks to the timely information received from the operatives, law enforcement officers stopped the driver on the transit section of the Odesa-Reni highway.

All the participants of the foreign tour will be brought to justice for their actions. A report was sent to the National Police regarding the driver about the detection of signs of a crime under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine".

Reports of administrative offenses were drawn up against the passengers under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine".

